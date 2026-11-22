History has been made.

Two-time Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal entered the offseason with the expectation being that he could be in line to break the all-time record for the largest contract given to a starter in big league history. The speculation and rumors have panned out and Skubal has made history. On Sunday, Jon Heyman of The New York Post reported that the New York Mets are in agreement on a deal in free agency with Skubal. ESPN's Jeff Passan followed up and reported the wild terms of the deal: $450 million over nine years.

"Tarik Skubal's nine-year, $450 million deal with the New York Mets is the largest for a pitcher in baseball history, $125 million ahead of Yoshinobu Yamamoto's deal. A monumental contract for Skubal, a monumental add for the Mets," Passan wrote.

Tarik Skubal Will Be A Met

Oct 11, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) reacts during the fifth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers in game one of the NLCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is a large contract, to say the least. Before Skubal's reported agreement, the largest contract given to a pitcher by total value was Yoshinobu Yamamoto's 12-year, $325 million deal from the Los Angeles Dodgers. Before Skubal's deal on Sunday, Zack Wheeler of the Philadelphia Phillies had the highest annual average of any pitcher in baseball at $42 million. Skubal blew that number out of the water as well at $50 million per year over nine years.

Simply put, Skubal's contract just rewrote the market for pitchers and it will never be the same. Even with the looming lockout coming to baseball, Skubal just landed the largest deal in baseball history ever given to a starter. Plus, there are reportedly no opt-outs and a no-trade clause.

Now, it's going to be interesting to see what happens next. If Skubal got $450 million, what will Paul Skenes get when he eventually makes it to free agency? What about Jacob Misiorowski of the Milwaukee Brewers? Cam Schlittler just won the American League Cy Young Award. What about him?

Skubal's deal just opened the floodgates and now it's going to be interesting to see what happens next. The Mets got their guy and they did so before any financial changes to the league could negatively impact the market. At the end of the day, there's no way to know what the league is going to look like when the eventual lockout comes to an end. Could there be a salary cap and a salary floor? Maybe. But regardless of what happens, the Mets just got their guy and they broke the bank to do so.