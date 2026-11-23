Just a few months after the Dodgers dipped into their league-best farm system and offloaded three top prospects to Detroit in exchange for Tarik Skubal, the club stood pat and watched as he took his talents to Queens on the richest deal for a pitcher in MLB history.

In the 2020s, no team has been as aggressive on the open market as Los Angeles. The Dodgers were in play, and usually ended up signing, whoever the top free agent was on the market each year (Freddie Freeman, Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Blake Snell and Kyle Tucker to name several). The team was unrestricted in its spending and would go to whatever financial means were required to secure the player they were after.

That’s why the Skubal deal with the Mets is both stunning and telling. It’s not a huge surprise that Steve Cohen was able to land Skubal. It’s not as if the Mets haven’t been at the forefront of every big free agent market, competing with the Dodgers to bring the game’s best talent to New York (they won the Juan Soto sweepstakes in the 2024-25 offseason). But the fact that the Dodgers didn’t even submit an offer to Skubal, a player who was as good as advertised during his 10-start sample in L.A. last season, is an eye-opening indication that the organization has developed at least some semblance of concern over the changes that could be implemented when the new collective bargaining agreement is done.

With a lockout likely on the way (starting Dec. 1 if a new collective bargaining agreement between the players union and the league isn’t reached), the Dodgers are thinking about how their immense spending would impact them if a salary cap is implemented. The Mets don’t seem quite as worried about that, given they’ve just added another $50 million salary to the books (not to mention luxury tax implications under the current system). But L.A. was expected to be a finalist, and perhaps even the winner, in the Skubal sweepstakes. And they didn’t even put forth a formal offer, in part due to anxieties about the new financial rules of the forthcoming CBA, reports The Athletic’s Katie Woo.

In the current system, the Dodgers would’ve incurred heavy tax hits if they signed Skubal to an identical nine-year, $450 million deal that he received from the Mets. In the past, the Dodgers have used deferrals in order to drive down the AAV of contracts. Shohei Ohtani is the prominent example, as $680 million of his $700 million contract is deferred to 2034 to ‘43. As such, MLB calculates the present value of his contract at $460 million, so Ohtani only counts for $46 million against the books on an annual basis. They’ve used that same method to lock down other key players for a total of over $1 billion in deferred money. By driving down the AAV of their contracts, they lessen the tax penalty they receive for having such an expensive payroll.

Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman will likely have to adjust his spending habits after years of unfettered forays into free agency. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Skubal’s deal includes minimal deferred money (reportedly $30 million over nine years), that effectively make the present net value of his contract around $437 million, which would lower his AAV to $48.5 million over nine years. Because the Dodgers have been above the top payroll tax threshold for multiple seasons in a row, they’d have incurred a 110% marginal tax rate on Skubal’s salary, meaning they’d effectively be paying above $100 million for him on a yearly basis, accounting for tax penalties.

The Dodgers estimated luxury tax payroll for 2027 sits at just north of $390 million, per Fangraphs. Adding Skubal at $48.5 million would’ve driven that well over $435 million. In the latest round of CBA negotiations, a salary cap of $258.2 million and a salary floor of $180 million was proposed by league owners. Los Angeles is already sitting more than $130 million over the proposed cap, and adding Skubal would’ve put them in dangerous financial territory, nearly $180 million over the cap.

That salary cap proposal comes with a transition year in ’27, meaning it wouldn’t come into play until ’28. As it stands, the Dodgers are currently committed to paying $192 million to its roster in 2028. That doesn’t account for the options in the contracts of Kyle Tucker and Tyler Glasnow, who would combine to add another $78 million more to their books. That would leave the Dodgers with a roster of 10 players and a payroll of $270 million, already in excess of the proposed salary cap. And that doesn’t account for arbitration or pre-arbitration eligible players, and their remaining roster spots, which would realistically run their bill up another $50 to $80 million.

That would leave the Dodgers with a payroll in the range of $320 to $370 million, and to be compliant with the proposed salary cap rules, the organization would need to find a way to reduce its payroll ahead of the ‘28 season. That would mean in such a scenario, they’d likely need to have a fire sale and offload some of their star players as a means of rostering a team that abides by the salary cap.

Here’s a look at the players the Dodgers have signed for the future. It’s worth noting that these figures may need to be adjusted if a salary cap is implemented, depending upon how MLB decides to handle deferred money. Any figure that is italicized resembles an option in the contract.

Player 2027 2028 2029 2030 Kyle Tucker $57.195M $57.195M $57.195M N/A Shohei Ohtani $46.08M $46.08M $46.08M $46.08M Blake Snell $31.306M $31.306M $31.306M $10M Mookie Betts $30.416M $30.416M $30.416M $30.416M Yoshinobu Yamamoto $27.083M $27.083M $27.083M $27.083M Tyler Glasnow $27.312M $30M/$21.5M* N/A N/A Freddie Freeman $27M N/A N/A N/A Edwin Diaz $21.12M $21.12M $23M N/A Teoscar Hernandez $19.94M $15M N/A N/A Tanner Scott $16.128M $16.128M $18M N/A Tommy Edman $13.049M $13.049M $13.049M $13M Will Smith $12.241M $12.241M $12.241M $12.241M

*Glasnow has both a team option ($30 million) and a player option ($21.5 million) in his contract for ‘28. If the team declines its $30 million option, Glasnow can opt in at $21.5 million.

But for ‘28, the Dodgers could potentially free up some money by declining the club option in the contracts of Teoscar Hernandez and Tyler Glasnow, which would save them roughly $24.5 million on the payroll. They would also no longer be paying Freddie Freeman the $27 million per year he’s been due, so they would free up $51.5 million between that trio. The team would likely have to make additional moves to become cap compliant, at which point it’s possible players like Tanner Scott, Edwin Diaz or Tommy Edman could be used as trade bait to lessen their payroll.

Simply put, the Dodgers will have to do some exhaustive financial maneuvering if a salary cap is implemented, and the threat of that may have been one of the driving factors behind their reluctance to go all out for Skubal. Adding his contract to the mix for nine years would only further complicate what is already a potentially messy situation brewing in Los Angeles. The club seems to be well aware that it may be time to deal with the consequences of its uncapped spending and unconventional approach to free agency, and that could have them rethinking their hyper-aggressive strategy going forward.

But a salary cap is only one of the ways the Dodgers would be impacted financially by a new collective bargaining agreement. An adjusted split of media revenue could also be coming to MLB. At present, no team earns more money from its current local broadcasting agreement than the Dodgers, who reportedly generate approximately $334 million from the deal with Charter Communications. Of that, 52% (roughly $173.5 million) is pocketed by the Dodgers, while 48% goes into a pool that is split evenly among the 30 teams. The latest proposal is for an even media revenue split, meaning 100% of the league’s total media revenue would be shared evenly among the 30 teams. That would result in a significant financial hit for the Dodgers, who have been the biggest beneficiary of the current system but would have to adjust quite a bit if the league gets its way in CBA negotiations.