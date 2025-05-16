MLB Rivalry Weekend Pits Cincinnati Reds' Terry Francona Against Cleveland Guardians
For over a decade, Terry Francona was the top man in the Cleveland Guardians' dugout.
The veteran skipper led Cleveland to six playoff berths, four AL Central titles and one AL pennant between 2013 and 2023, also guiding the club as they rebranded from the Indians to the Guardians. Even though he fell one win shy of winning a World Series in 2016, Francona still established himself as the winningest manager in franchise history.
Now, 20 months removed from announcing his retirement and leaving Cleveland behind, Francona will be facing off against his former team in Cincinnati.
Francona signed on as the Cincinnati Reds' manager last fall, just one year after he seemingly stepped away from the game. He has his new squad sitting at 21-24 entering the very first MLB Rivalry Weekend, which will pit them against their in-state foes – the Guardians.
Cleveland, meanwhile, has thrived under new manager Stephen Vogt, who guided them to an ALCS appearance in 2024. Vogt has the Guardians riding high in 2025 as well, carrying a 25-18 record into the weekend.
Francona played for both Ohio teams, suiting up for Cincinnati in 1987 and Cleveland in 1988. He managed the Philadelphia Phillies in the 1990s and the Boston Red Sox in the 2000s before returning to the Buckeye State, winning two World Series along the way.
The Reds won't visit the Guardians until June 9, which will mark Francona's return to Cleveland. He will return to Boston three weeks later on June 30.
As for the interleague rivalry matchup between the Reds and Guardians, game one will get underway Friday at 6:40 p.m. ET.
