MLB’s 2026 Photo of the Year Belongs to Brewers' William Contreras

If there is one photo that is going to sum up the 2026 Major League Baseball season, it is going to be the shot of Milwaukee Brewers star William Contreras right after the World Series came to a close on Wednesday night.

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TAKE IT IN WILLIAM CONTRERAS, YOU'RE THE ULTIMATE WORLD CHAMPION TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/kDsBqOC9Dt — MLB (@MLB) October 29, 2026

This photo was a long time coming. It took 57 years for the Brewers organization to hoist a World Series trophy for the first time. This image of Contreras, who was named as the 2026 World Series Most Valuable Player, is a perfect representation of the pure bliss and elation that the fanbase and organization felt on Wednesday night.

Game 5 Was Baseball At It's Best

Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras (24) takes a photo with Brewers owner Mark Attanasio, right, and his wife Debbie Attanasio, left, after winning the World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on in St.Petersburg, Florida on Oct. 28, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Baseball brings people together. Whether you're a fan of the Brewers, or any other team in the league, history was made on Wednesday night and fans were paying attention. This is what the league can be when it's at its best. Two great teams faced off in the World Series in the Brewers and the Tampa Bay Rays and it just so happened that it was the Brewers came out on top. Fans got to witness a great series and saw two teams playing the right way. In this case, the Brewers won their first title and we came away with this photo. If the Rays had won, it would've been their first title as well.

All in all, a great season ended on a high note.

Unfortunately, now we have to wait until March, at the very least, for real, meaningful games to begin again. But that's not even a guarantee. The collective bargaining agreement will expire in December and there's no way to know right now when the two sides will sort out the labor issues facing the league. The league wants a salary cap and the MLBPA does not. That's going to be at the crux of the discussion this winter, although there's far more than just that simplified summary.

Neither side has come close to caving yet, which isn't shocking. The two sides are negotiating and neither side has a reason to give in yet. But it would be a mistake if they don't meet in the middle and find a way to not ruin the momentum the league has right now. Viewership was up around the league all year and fans were just rewarded with an elite postseason. The baseball world is paying attention. Game 5 on Wednesday night was a perfect example of baseball at its best. Hopefully, the offseason isn't at its worst.