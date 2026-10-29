From Heartbreak to History: Brewers Finally Are World Series Champs

Can you believe it? After 57 years, the Milwaukee Brewers are World Series champions.

Don’t worry, Brewers fans. Tonight, there is crying in baseball.

The Seattle Pilots picked up the torch in 1969 and then, the next year, the Brewers found their home and made a name for themselves in Milwaukee. Legends have come and gone all with the same goal in mind: a World Series title. Fast forward to Game 5 of the 2026 World Series and Milwaukee can finally call itself a champion.

THERE IT IS! The final out!



The @Brewers are your 2026 World Series Champions@MLBONFOX pic.twitter.com/9z890xay2o — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) October 29, 2026

The 2026 World Series is about more than just a trophy. When Brandon Woodruff arrived in 2017, the Brewers were riding a six-year playoff-less streak, but hope for the organization really picked up. When Christian Yelich arrived in 2018, the organization found its missing piece. All these years later, Woodruff and Yelich both are not only just members of the organization, but are leaders of the organization. Yelich is the captain of the Brewers and Woodruff gave Milwaukee a moment fans won’t forget as he defied the odds and pitched in the World Series months after being ruled out for the campaign.

The 2026 Milwaukee Brewers Are World Champions

Oct 28, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) reacts after pitching against the Tampa Bay Rays during the fourth inning in game five of the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Brewers have been pushing a boulder up the mountain for years and have stuck with their approach. Good baseball wins games. Good pitching, defense and base running can get the job done if the team is built and managed well. Milwaukee has built a sustainable winner and finally reached the mountaintop. The idea of Brewers baseball finally reigns supreme. And what should make opposing teams worried is the fact that Milwaukee is built to contend for years to come. The farm system is loaded with elite talent, including the No. 1 overall prospect in baseball in Jesus Made. Pat Murphy is the game’s top manager and isn’t going anywhere. Matt Arnold knows how to build a winner.

Celebrate the Brew Crew's historic World Series win by checking out the Commemorative Milwaukee Brewers 2026 World Series Champions issue.

Brewers fans have been able to see all of these things come together, but heartbreak remained. Despite trips to the playoffs, the Brewers couldn’t get over the top. The 2025 season seemed like it would be it. But the Los Angeles Dodgers swept Milwaukee in the NLCS and it was more of the same. But things changed in 2026. Finally. It was the Brewers’ turn.

The 2026 World Series is also about the legends who came before. Robin Yount, Paul Molitor, Ryan Braun, and so many more. Not just the legends on the field, though. Let’s not forget Bob Uecker. For many Brewers fans, he was the voice you heard as you fell in love with this franchise. While he may no longer be here, his presence was felt.

Finally, the players on the field. The 26-man roster that will never be forgotten: Aaron Ashby, Shane Drohan, Robert Gasser, DL Hall, Kyle Harrison, Logan Henderson, Dustin May, Trevor Megill, Jacob Misiorowski, JoJo Romero, Antonio Senzatela, Abner Uribe, Brandon Woodruff, William Contreras, Gary Sanchez, Jake Bauers, David Hamilton, Joey Ortiz, Cooper Pratt, Brice Turang, Andrew Vaughn, Jackson Chourio, Sal Frelick, Luis Lara, Garrett Mitchell and Christian Yelich.

And so many more who helped this team get here throughout the year.

Milwaukee Brewers, one-time World Series champion (2026). That has a nice ring to it, huh?