William Contreras Named World Series MVP After Brewers Win First Title

The Milwaukee Brewers have won their first World Series championship. While there were plenty of contenders for the honors, the World Series MVP award goes to catcher William Contreras.

Your 2026 World Series MVP: William Contreras! pic.twitter.com/GU20yRbfU6 — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) October 29, 2026

Contreras was one of two All-Stars this season, along with Jacob Misiorowski, who was the winning pitcher of Games 1 and 5. On the season, he slashed .270/.341/.417 with 18 home runs and 94 RBI as their everyday catcher.

The World Series MVP Award also caps a tremendous postseason. Contreras hit .373 with three home runs, nine RBI, and a 7/7 strikeout to walk ratio in 19 games.

Contreras, along with Antonio Senzatela and Jackson Chourio were on the Venezuela team that won the World Baseball Classic. They became just the second set of teammates to be crowned WBC and World Series champions. The previous set was Alex Bregman and Luke Gregerson of the 2017 Houston Astros.

Why William Contreras Was Named Brewers World Series MVP

Oct 28, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras (24) celebrates with the MVP trophy after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays in game five of the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Contreras finished the World Series going 8-for-21 at the plate in the five games. He had multi-hit games in all four of the Brewers' wins in the series.

In addition to driving in runs, Contreras put up a defensive clinic in the World Series. He threw out four runners on the bases attempting to steal to thwart multiple Rays rallies.

He was instrumental in getting critical strikes that helped the pitching staff. The Brewers' catcher challenged 12 calls in 17 chances, overturning nine of them. The ABS challenge system was installed by MLB this season. Milwaukee pitchers ended up surrendering only 12 runs in 48 innings for the series.

While Jackson Chourio and Cooper Pratt had stronger series offensively, the catcher defense and the pitching staff's excellence ended up giving Contreras the edge.

Celebrate the Brew Crew's historic World Series win by checking out the Commemorative Milwaukee Brewers 2026 World Series Champions issue.

Special Guest Attends William Contreras' Signature Moment

William Contreras' night ended by being named a champion and a World Series MVP. He was able to share that night with his older brother, Willson. Willson, who is currently the Red Sox first baseman, attended Game 5 wearing his brother's jersey in support.

Willson Contreras is in the house for Game 5 of the World Series rocking his brother's Brewers jersey 🥹 pic.twitter.com/0KW4802xpR — MLB (@MLB) October 29, 2026

Both brothers now have a World Series championship to their name. Willson was the primary catcher for the 2016 Chicago Cubs as a rookie.

When the Brewers won the NLCS, Willson Contreras published a since-deleted post about his brother getting robbed of the NLCS MVP Award. He probably won't be making such a post after the World Series. Instead, the two brothers will get to celebrate William's crowning achievement together.