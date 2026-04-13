MLB Superstar Rankings 1.0: Shohei Ohtani, Yordan Alvarez Strike Early

There have been some incredible performances so far in the 2026 Major League Baseball season.

Over the course of the season, we will share a repeating column highlighting the five best players in the league right now. It's early to be thinking about the Most Valuable Player Awards in the American League and National League, but we'll get the conversation going now. By the time the season comes to a close, we should have the answers clear by then about who should win the awards.

With all of that being said, let's dive into the first superstar power rankings of the 2026 season.

No. 5: Wilyer Abreu, Outfielder — Boston Red Sox

Apr 8, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox right fielder Wilyer Abreu (52) runs onto the field before a game against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Offensive Stats: .339/.381/.593, .974 OPS, three homers, nine RBIs, four walks, four doubles, one triple and nine runs scored in 15 games played.

Abreu is the best defensive right fielder in baseball. He's the two-time reigning AL Gold Glove Award winner. Now, his offense has caught up to his glove.

No. 4: Oneil Cruz, Outfielder — Pittsburgh Pirates

Apr 11, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz (15) celebrates with his teammates in the dugout after scoring against the Chicago Cubs during the third inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

Offensive Stats: .339/.400/.644, 1.044 OPS, five homers, 13 RBIs, six stolen bases, five walks, three doubles and 11 runs scored in 15 games played.

The Pittsburgh Pirates are one of the best feel-good stories of the 2026 season so far. Pittsburgh is 9-6 on the season. Cruz is the biggest reason why. If the season were to end today, these numbers would be perfectly appropriate for an MVP, if Shohei Ohtani wasn't in the league.

No. 3: Mason Miller, Closer — San Diego Padres

Apr 9, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres relief pitcher Mason Miller (22) reacts after pitching in the ninth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Pitching Stats: 0.00 ERA, 19 strikeouts, one walk, one base hit allowed, four saves, 7 1/3 innings pitched across seven appearances.

It's a bit aggressive to have a closer this high. But that's just the type of run that the flamethrower is on right now. Miller is off to one of the hottest starts you're going to see by a pitcher. Now, by the end of the season, he'll likely drop from this spot, but he deserves it right now.

No. 2: Yordan Alvarez, DH/Left Field — Houston Astros

Mar 31, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros celebrates designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) home run against the Boston Red Sox in the fifth inning at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Offensive Stats: .340/.500/.755, 1.255 OPS, six homers, 14 RBIs, one stolen base, 15 walks, four doubles and 12 runs scored in 16 games played.

The Houston Astros have been sputtering as a whole, but Alvarez has been a monster so far this season. If there was a guy to pick right now as the potential 2026 American League MVP, it would be the Astros slugger.

No. 1: Shohei Ohtani, DH/Starting Pitcher — Los Angeles Dodgers

Apr 10, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani (17) reacts after a long foul ball in the fourth inning against the Texas Rangers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Offensive Stats: .286/.425/.571, .996 OPS, five homers, 10 RBIs, 13 walks, one double and nine runs scored in 15 games played.

Pitching Stats: 0.00 ERA, eight strikeouts, four walks, five base hits allowed, 12 innings pitched across two total starts.

Was there any real question here? Shohei Ohtani is having a phenomenal season so far and is leading the league with the longest active on-base streak in MLB at 46 games. Plus, he hasn't allowed an earned run in 28 2/3 straight innings pitched. He's a four-time MVP and should be the heavy favorite to win his fifth this season.