"MGK" Goes Viral For Interesting Ceremonial First Pitch at Cleveland Guardians Game
Popular Ohio-based musician "MGK" decided to do his own thing on Tuesday night while throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at the Cleveland Guardians game.
Instead of simply throwing the ball to home plate before the Guardians took on the Chicago Cubs, the rapper-turned-singer elected to run to the third base line and throw the ball into the crowd.
Afterwards, he appeared happy by what he saw, leading us to believe that someone caught the ball and no one got hurt.
We've seen some interesting first pitches before, with people often missing their targets, but I can't remember the last time (if ever) that someone just simply went out of their way to throw one into the crowd like that.
MGK, which stands for "Machine Gun Kelly," used to be known for quick-sniping rap lyrics, but has moved to a more musical tone over the last few years. He's also continued to expand his overall profile.
The following comes from his "Billboard" biography:
The Ohio-bred rapper broke big as a star on Diddy's Bad Boy label and scored a major hit with his 2012 Lace Up album, later branching out into a variety of musical styles - from dark rock to R&B and punk. Over the course of his career, Kelly would exhibit a restlessness, not only expanding his musical repertoire and collaborating with the likes of Camila Cabello and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, but also dabbling in acting.
As for the Guardians on the field, they entered play on Tuesday with the best record in the American League.
