Former Seattle Mariners Infielder Involved in Heartbreaking and Disgraceful Moment on Tuesday
Former Seattle Mariners infielder Ketel Marte was involved in a horrific scene on Tuesday night in Chicago.
Marte, who now plays for the Arizona Diamondbacks, was seen crying on the field during the team's game against the Chicago White Sox.
Thanks to Arizona sports television personality Cameron Cox, you can see the video of Marte, and the response by manager Torey Lovullo after the game.
#StandForMarte...
Ketel Marte brought to tears in the 7th after a fan yelled something at him about his late mother. Marte's mow, Elpidia Valdez, was tragically killed in a car accident in 2017. An emotional Torey Lovullo defending Marte after the game.
It goes without saying, but that is completely unacceptable behavior by that 'fan,' and is just another instance of fans going too far. We saw Lance McCullers of the Houston Astros address horrible fan comments directed at him and his family earlier this season. That fan was ejected, which was a prosper response by the White Sox, but the damage to Marte was clearly done.
An 11-year veteran, Marte is one of the best second baseman in baseball right now. A lifetime .282 hitter, he's a two-time All-Star and he helped lead the D-backs to the World Series in 2023.
He came up with the Mariners and spent parts of the 2015 and 2016 seasons in Seattle, hitting .259 in the latter year.
The Mariners traded him before the 2017 season to Arizona in the deal that also sent Taijuan Walker to the D-backs and brought Mitch Haniger and Jean Segura to Seattle.
