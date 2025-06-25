Former Seattle Mariners Infielder Involved in Heartbreaking and Disgraceful Moment on Tuesday

#StandForMarte...



Ketel Marte brought to tears in the 7th after a fan yelled something at him about his late mother. Marte's mow, Elpidia Valdez, was tragically killed in a car accident in 2017. An emotional Torey Lovullo defending Marte after the game. #Dbacks @12SportsAZ pic.twitter.com/wJ7YF7WHtt