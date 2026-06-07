New Aroldis Chapman Report Could Alter Trade Deadline Plans for Reliever-Needy Teams

Eight-time All-Star closer Aroldis Chapman is reportedly expected to be a hot commodity at this year's trade deadline.

It's widely anticipated that the Boston Red Sox will consider trading the hard-throwing reliever, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale. "Boston Red Sox closer Aroldis Chapman is expected to join his eighth different team, and potentially be in the postseason with his sixth different team," Nightengale said. "He is the top reliever available on every contender's target list, converting 28 consecutive saves dating back to last season, one shy of his career record."

The 38-year-old has been dominant out of Boston's bullpen over the last two years, posting a 0.46 ERA in 20 appearances so far in 2026. But with the Red Sox currently sitting in last place in the American League East with a 27-35 record, it wouldn't be surprising if they decided to trade Chapman at the deadline. And based on the current outlook of the reliever market, Boston could land a massive haul of prospects in exchange for the veteran left-hander.

Aroldis Chapman immediately headlines current relief pitcher trade market

May 8, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman (44) reacts during the ninth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images | Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

While the MLB trade deadline is still several weeks away, backend relievers are always in high demand. But, right now, it's unclear if a ton of big-name bullpen pieces will be made available at the deadline.

That could work in the Red Sox's favor, though. If Chapman is at the top of the list of available relievers at the deadline, he'll command a high price and should, in theory, help Boston get a major return that has a massive impact on the team's future.

So far, in terms of pitching, a lot of the trade talks and rumors this season have revolved around Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal. For the most part, though, the way the standings evolve over the next two months will dictate which teams are buyers and sellers. That, in turn, will influence which clubs become more inclined to part ways with leverage relievers, who are often viewed as an unnecessary luxury on teams with losing records.

Either way, Chapman should be one of the most highly sought-after relievers at the deadline if the Red Sox decide to sell high on the left-handed flamethrower.