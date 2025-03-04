New Toronto Blue Jays Pitcher Jeff Hoffman Has Simple Message About Pitching Against Orioles
Speaking recently on the Foul Territory TV program, new Toronto Blue Jays reliever Jeff Hoffman had a simple message about pitching against the Baltimore Orioles this season.
"I like the smoke."
And while Hoffman said it playfully, it's clear that he's got some motivation and some chips on his shoulder heading into 2025. Hoffman actually came to an agreement with Baltimore this offseason, but the O's failed his physical and the deal fell through, so he signed with Toronto on a three-year pact worth $33 million guaranteed. The Braves also had an agreement with Hoffman, but they also failed his physical.
The failed physicals were over shoulder concerns. As long as he's healthy, Hoffman figures to be the Blue Jays closer, especially after they lost previous closer Jordan Romano to the Phillies in free agency.
Hoffman was an All-Star in 2024 for the Phillies and ended the year at 3-3 with a 2.17 ERA in 68 appearances. He was originally drafted by the Blue Jays in 2014 but was traded to the Colorado Rockies, where he spent his first five big-league seasons. In addition to Colorado and Philadelphia, he's also pitched for the Cincinnati Reds. His move toward becoming a dominant reliever happened in 2021, when he made 34 relief appearances for the Reds.
The Blue Jays are coming off a season in which they went 74-88 and finished last in the American League East. They last made the playoffs in 2023, but haven't won a playoff game since the 2016 season.
