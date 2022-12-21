New York Mets 2023 Payroll: A Look at the Mets' Largest Contracts
New York Mets owner Steve Cohen opened his checkbook once again, as the club agreed to terms on a 12-year, $315 million contract with free agent shortstop Carlos Correa.
The Mets are expected to have a payroll close to $500 million in 2023 after luxury tax penalties.
Here's a look at the contracts on the Mets' payroll:
Carlos Correa: 12 years, $315 million
Francisco Lindor: 10 years, $341 million
Brandon Nimmo: 8 years, $162 million
Justin Verlander: 2 years, $86.67 million
Max Scherzer: 2 years, $86.67 million
Starling Marte: 4 years, $78 million
Edwin Diaz: 3 years, $64 million
Carlos Carrasco: 5 years, $58 million
James McCann: 4 years, $40.6 million
Mark Canha: 2 years, $26.5 million
Jose Quintana: 2 years, $26 million
Eduardo Escobar: 2 years, $20 million
David Robertson: 1 year, $10 million
Brooks Raley: 2 years, $10 million
Darin Ruf: 2 years, $6.25 million
Daniel Vogelbach: 2 years, $2.3 million
John Curtiss: 2 years, $1.55 million
The following players are either arbitration eligible, or pre-arbitration: Tomas Nido, Jeff McNeil, Joey Lucchesi, Elieser Hernandez, Drew Smith, Jonathan Arauz, Pete Alonso, Luis Guillorme, Jeff Brigham, David Peterson, Yoan Lopez, Sean Reid-Foley, Tayler Saucedo, Tylor Megill, Stephen Ridings, Stephen Nogosek, Brett Baty, Bryce Montes de Oca, William Woods, Khalil Lee, Mark Vientos, Francisco Alvarez and Jose Butto.
More MLB Offseason Coverage:
- How Dansby Swanson's Grandfather Played Role in Shortstop's Move to Chicago
- Dansby Swanson Posts Goodbye Message on Instagram to Atlanta Braves Fans
- New York Mets' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Signing Carlos Correa
- OPINION: Carlos Correa's Contract Will Not Age Well
- OPINION: Jed Hoyer, Cubs Made Right Decision Passing on Carlos Correa
- REPORT: New York Mets Want to Sign Shohei Ohtani Next Winter
- New York Yankees' 2023 Projected Lineup After Re-Signing Aaron Judge
- San Diego Padres' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Signing Xander Bogaerts
For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, Facebook, Amazon, iHeartRadio, and wherever podcasts are found.