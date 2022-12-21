New York Mets 2023 Payroll: A Look at the Mets' Largest Contracts

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen opened his checkbook once again, as the club agreed to terms on a 12-year, $315 million contract with free agent shortstop Carlos Correa. The Mets are expected to have a payroll close to $500 million in 2023 after luxury tax penalties.

Here's a look at the contracts on the Mets' payroll:

Carlos Correa: 12 years, $315 million

Francisco Lindor: 10 years, $341 million

Brandon Nimmo: 8 years, $162 million

Justin Verlander: 2 years, $86.67 million

Max Scherzer: 2 years, $86.67 million

Starling Marte: 4 years, $78 million

Edwin Diaz: 3 years, $64 million

Carlos Carrasco: 5 years, $58 million

James McCann: 4 years, $40.6 million

Mark Canha: 2 years, $26.5 million

Jose Quintana: 2 years, $26 million

Eduardo Escobar: 2 years, $20 million

David Robertson: 1 year, $10 million

Brooks Raley: 2 years, $10 million

Darin Ruf: 2 years, $6.25 million

Daniel Vogelbach: 2 years, $2.3 million

John Curtiss: 2 years, $1.55 million

The following players are either arbitration eligible, or pre-arbitration: Tomas Nido, Jeff McNeil, Joey Lucchesi, Elieser Hernandez, Drew Smith, Jonathan Arauz, Pete Alonso, Luis Guillorme, Jeff Brigham, David Peterson, Yoan Lopez, Sean Reid-Foley, Tayler Saucedo, Tylor Megill, Stephen Ridings, Stephen Nogosek, Brett Baty, Bryce Montes de Oca, William Woods, Khalil Lee, Mark Vientos, Francisco Alvarez and Jose Butto.

