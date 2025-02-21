New York Mets $765 Million Man Expected to Be in Spring Training Lineup on Saturday
New York Mets superstar Juan Soto is expected to be in the lineup on Saturday when the team opens Grapefruit League play against the Houston Astros.
That report came from Anthony DiComo of MLB.com:
Juan Soto will be in the lineup Saturday when the Mets open their Grapefruit League schedule against an Astros split-squad, manager Carlos Mendoza said on Thursday. The team expects to have several regulars in the lineup for the 1:10 p.m. ET game at Clover Park, including Soto, Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso.
Soto signed a 15-year, $765 million contract over the offseason, giving him the richest contract in American professional sports.
Among the most disciplined hitters in the sport, Soto has led baseball in walks in three different seasons and is the active leader in on-base percentage at .421.
A lifetime .285 hitter, Soto has spent seven years in the big leagues with the Washington Nationals, San Diego Padres and New York Yankees. He helped the Yankees advance to the World Series in 2024 by posting a .288 average with 41 homers and 109 RBI.
He is a five-time Silver Slugger winner, a four-time All-Star, a batting champion and a World Series champion (Nationals - 2019).
He'll hope to be the missing piece for the Mets as they look to outdo last year's run to the ALCS. He'll pair with Pete Alonso, Francisco Lindor and Mark Vientos to make up one of the best productive middles-of-the-order in all of baseball.
The regular season opens up on March 27.
