New York Mets Free Agent Pete Alonso Unlikely to Sign Soon as 1B Market Trudges Along
Despite asserting himself as one of baseball’s most prolific power hitters, Pete Alonso hasn’t exactly been a hot commodity on the open market.
The 30-year-old first baseman declined his qualifying offer from the New York Mets last month, opting to seek out a long-term deal instead. Nearly seven weeks since free agents were allowed to start negotiating with other teams, though, Alonso still doesn’t have a contract lined up.
According to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand, Alonso is likely to wait several weeks – possibly into January or February – before he puts pen to paper.
Alonso and his agent, Scott Boras, are expected to hold out for a deal worth upwards of $138 million over six years. But with so many other first baseman available and several big-spenders still looking to plus holes elsewhere, it may take a bit before someone is willing to offer Alonso that much.
Christian Walker, Carlos Santana and Paul Goldschmidt will not command as much as Alonso, and trade candidates like Josh Naylor or Yandy Díaz are already on the books for far less.
The New York Yankees have money to spend after missing out on Juan Soto, and general manager Brian Cashman has confirmed that he has spoken to Boras about Alonso. However, it remains to be seen if the Yankees are willing to spend big on a first baseman, or if they would rather save that cash for a third baseman, a second baseman or some relief pitchers.
The Mets still have room for Alonso in their lineup, but they probably aren’t as willing to overpay the slugger after giving Soto $765 million.
Feinsand proposed that Alonso could re-sign with the Mets on a five-year deal worth between $125 million and $140 million, featuring opt-outs so he can hit free agency again when the market is more first base-friendly in 2026 or 2027.
Alonso has been a staple in the Mets’ lineup ever since he blasted 53 home runs and won NL Rookie of the Year in 2019. His 226 homers and 586 RBI over the last six seasons lead the entire NL in that span.
In spite of impressive raw counting numbers, Alonso has seen his OPS and WAR dip in each of the last two years. In 2024, he put up a handful of non-COVID career-lows by batting .240 with 34 home runs, 88 RBI, a .788 OPS and a 2.6 WAR.
The -1.1 defensive WAR and -3 defensive runs saved Alonso posted this past season were also among the worst of his career, all while Walker, Santana and Goldschmidt proved themselves to be above average in the field.
Perhaps the four-time All-Star will be forced into signing a short-term, prove-it deal – with the Mets, Yankees or someone else. Or maybe a team like the Washington Nationals will be able to get Alonso at a discounted rate if his other suitors settle for Walker or Díaz.
Either way, Alonso's free agency is likely to be drawn out into 2025, forcing the Polar Bear to wait and see where his next home will be.
