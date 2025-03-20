New York Mets Closer Experiencing Noteworthy Velocity Drop This Spring
As the New York Mets work to get back to the National League Championship Series, there is a storyline worth monitoring out of spring training, and no, it's not about Juan Soto, his home runs or his contract.
It's about closer Edwin Diaz and his noteworthy drop in velocity during Grapefruit League play.
Per MLB.com:
While it can be easy to dismiss Spring Training radar gun readings, this sort of thing isn’t typical for Díaz even in March. The closer entered Wednesday’s play averaging 95.7 mph on his four-seamer, his lowest benchmark since Statcast began showing up at Grapefruit League stadiums in 2020.
For comparison: Two years ago, before he injured his knee, Díaz averaged 99 mph in spring games. Even last year, in his return from surgery, he averaged 97.
As the story indicates, it's not necessarily a cause for concern in spring training, but it is worth monitoring.
About to turn 31, Diaz is an eight-year veteran of the Seattle Mariners and Mets. He's gone 22-23 in his career with 3.00 ERA. He has 225 saves, including a league-best 57 for Seattle in 2018. He's a two-time All-Star.
Diaz struggled last season, going 6-4 with a 3.52 ERA. He saved 20 saves but was removed from his closer's position for a portion of the year.
The Mets will open up the 2025 season on March 27 on the road at the Houston Astros. They lost to the Dodgers last season in the NLCS as LA went onto win the World Series.
