New York Mets Make Drastic Uniform Change Heading into Game 3 of NLCS
The National League Championship Series takes center stage on Wednesday night as the New York Mets host the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 3.
The series is tied at one game apiece and these will be the first games of the series at Citi Field after starting at Dodger Stadium.
The Mets are trying to punch their ticket to the World Series for the first time since 2015. They haven't won the title since 1986. The Dodgers are working to get back for the first time since 2020, which is also their last victory.
When the Mets take the field on Wednesday, they'll do so in a different look, opting to wear their black alternate uniforms with their black hats.
The crew over at Uni-Watch had that information:
Uni-Watch also provided an incredible history of the uniforms in the above post, noting that the black uniforms were brought in in 1998, then retired, and eventually unretired in 2021.
Luis Severino, who is starting on the mound for the Mets on Thursday, is apparently the reason for the uniform being worn, saying that he likes black.
Tonight’s starter, Luis Severino, is rather fond of the black jersey, as well as the team’s new City Connect (which was worn for many, but not all, Saturday home games, as well as one Monday game). So it’s Severino’s decision to wear the BFBS uniforms tonight.
First pitch is set for 8:08 p.m. ET as Severino goes up against veteran right-hander Walker Buehler. Severino is 1-1 this postseason while Buehler is 0-1.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.