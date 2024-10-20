New York Mets Manager Makes Big Statement on High-Priced Pitcher
The New York Mets take on the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday night in Game 6 of the National League Championship Series at Dodger Stadium.
The Mets trail in the series 3-2 and need a win to keep their season alive. And according to manager Carlos Mendoza, it's all hands-on-deck from this point forward.
To that point, Mendoza said that he would be willing to use embattled starter Kodai Senga at any point in the game this weekend. Though he had a very difficult start in Game 1 of this series, Mendoza said he wouldn't hesitate to use him in the bullpen.
Per Anthony DiComo of MLB.com:
"Any circumstances. He's a good pitcher. Like I said, guys will step up. And I wouldn't hesitate giving him the ball in the third, in the fourth, in the sixth, in the seventh. It depends -- he might be getting the last three innings of the game. He's on the active roster. There's a reason why. He's a good pitcher. And, like I said, people will step up. Senga is one of them."
Senga took the loss in Game 1, surrendering three runs in 1.1 innings. He walked four batters and just seemed uncomfortable on the mound.
That makes some sense though. He made just one regular season appearance this year because of multiple injuries. He has just two postseason appearances.
Senga came over to the Mets a season ago after a lengthy career in Japan and paid immediate dividends. The 31-year-old made 29 starts and was named an All-Star in the National League. He finished 12-7 with a 2.98 ERA, placing second in the National League Rookie of the Year voting and seventh in the Cy Young race. He signed a five-year deal worth $75 million.
First pitch on Sunday is 8:08 p.m. ET.
