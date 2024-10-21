New York Mets Now Head into Very Uncertain Offseason After NLCS Defeat
The New York Mets saw their season end on Sunday night as they fell 10-5 in Game 6 of the National League Championship Series.
Despite the loss, it was a magical season for the Mets, who were more than 10 games under .500 back in early June.
But past success isn't an indicator of future success, and the Mets will have a lot to do if they want to get back to this point in 2025.
For starters, the Mets could need to replace several key contributors who are ticketed for free agency. Pete Alonso is the highest-profile pending free agent but Jose Quintana, Luis Severino, J.D. Martinez, Brooks Raley, Harrison Bader, Adam Ottavino, Ryne Stanek, Jesse Winker and Jose Iglesias are all headed for the open market. Sean Manaea, the team's top starting pitcher this season, has an option that he's sure to decline in search of a lucrative multi-year deal.
If Quintana, Severino and Manaea all leave, the Mets are looking at needing to replace 60 percent of their starting rotation, which is tough for any team. It's likely even tougher in the National League East with excellent competition like the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies still boasting great rosters. Furthermore, the Nationals figure to be an exciting team to watch in 2025 as they could finally be coming out of their lengthy rebuild.
The Mets can't negotiate with any players until after the World Series ends, but once it does, they'll have to get right to work on answering some of those tough questions.
