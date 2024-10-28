New York Mets Open Offseason By Signing Veteran Reliever Chris Devenski, Per Report
The New York Mets have agreed to sign veteran relief pitcher Chris Devenski to a minor league contract, MLB.com's Anthony DiComo reported Monday afternoon.
The deal comes along with an invitation to big league Spring Training camp in February.
Devenski opened 2024 with the Tampa Bay Rays, who wound up designating him for assignment in June. The righty then latched on with the Seattle Mariners, although he never earned a promotion back to the big leagues.
In 19 MLB appearances this season, Devenski went 2-1 with a 6.75 ERA, 1.575 WHIP, 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings and a -0.8 WAR. In 23 appearances with Triple-A Tacoma, meanwhile, he went 0-1 with a 2.35 ERA, 1.043 WHIP and 12.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
The 33-year-old will be the first addition the Mets have made to their organization since losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS on Oct. 20.
Devenski got his start with the Houston Astros in 2016, finishing fourth in AL Rookie of the Year voting. He was then named an All-Star and won a World Series in 2017, owning a 2.38 ERA, 0.926 WHIP, 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings and a 4.6 WAR for his career at the end of his second big league campaign.
From there, though, Devenski's production started to fall off. He left the Astros at the end of 2020, and bounced around between the Arizona Diamondbacks, Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Angels before arriving in Tampa Bay.
Devenski is 27-22 with a 3.98 ERA, 1.135 WHIP, 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings and a 2.9 WAR over the course of his nine-year MLB career.
With Ryne Stanek set to hit free agency and Phil Maton likely to have his team option declined, the Mets could be in the market for some veteran relievers this winter. If they are unable to land any big names in the bullpen, or simply decide to spend their money elsewhere on the roster, Devenski could have a chance to sneak onto New York's Opening Day roster come March 2025.
