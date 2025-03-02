Fastball

New York Mets Pitcher Kodai Senga Set to Make Spring Training Debut on Monday

Kodai Senga, coming off an injury-plagued 2024 campaign, will take the mound for the first time in 2025 when the New York Mets face the Miami Marlins.

Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets pitcher Kodai Senga (34) pitches during a spring training workout at Clover Park.
Kodai Senga will take the mound for the New York Mets against the Miami Marlins on Monday, the New York Post's Mark W. Sanchez reported Sunday morning.

It will mark Senga's first official appearance of spring training. Per Sanchez and MLB.com's Anthony DiComo, though, the Mets will only use the Japanese right-hander for 1.0 inning.

After he gets pulled from the Grapefruit League game, Senga will head to a back field to throw 2.0 more innings in a live session.

Senga suffered a posterior capsule strain in his right shoulder last spring training, costing him the entire first half of the 2024 regular season. Mere days after he made his long-awaited debut on July 26, Senga went back on the injured list with a calf strain.

The Mets activated Senga for the postseason, only for the righty to give up seven earned runs in 5.0 innings.

Senga went 12-7 with a 2.98 ERA, WHIP, 202 strikeouts and a 4.5 WAR in 2023. He was named an All-Star, finished second in NL Rookie of the Year voting and placed seventh in the NL Cy Young race.

If he can remain healthy in 2025, the expectation is that Senga can provide ace production once again. With Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas sidelined, the Mets are going to need Senga to hold down the fort at the top of the rotation once the regular season arrives.

