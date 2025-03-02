New York Mets Pitcher Kodai Senga Set to Make Spring Training Debut on Monday
Kodai Senga will take the mound for the New York Mets against the Miami Marlins on Monday, the New York Post's Mark W. Sanchez reported Sunday morning.
It will mark Senga's first official appearance of spring training. Per Sanchez and MLB.com's Anthony DiComo, though, the Mets will only use the Japanese right-hander for 1.0 inning.
After he gets pulled from the Grapefruit League game, Senga will head to a back field to throw 2.0 more innings in a live session.
Senga suffered a posterior capsule strain in his right shoulder last spring training, costing him the entire first half of the 2024 regular season. Mere days after he made his long-awaited debut on July 26, Senga went back on the injured list with a calf strain.
The Mets activated Senga for the postseason, only for the righty to give up seven earned runs in 5.0 innings.
Senga went 12-7 with a 2.98 ERA, WHIP, 202 strikeouts and a 4.5 WAR in 2023. He was named an All-Star, finished second in NL Rookie of the Year voting and placed seventh in the NL Cy Young race.
If he can remain healthy in 2025, the expectation is that Senga can provide ace production once again. With Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas sidelined, the Mets are going to need Senga to hold down the fort at the top of the rotation once the regular season arrives.
Related MLB Stories
- METS PROSPECT DOMINATES: Blade Tidwell, No. 2 pitching prospect in the Mets' farm system, tossed an immaculate inning in a spring training game on Saturday. CLICK HERE
- ROCKIES WAIVE RELIEVER: Several months after his name popped up in trade rumors, relief pitcher Justin Lawrence has reportedly been placed on irrevocable waivers. CLICK HERE
- SIRI TAKES REVENGE: The Rays traded Jose Siri to the Mets over the winter, only for the outfielder to go deep against them in a spring training game. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.