New York Mets to Retire David Wright's No. 5 in 2025 Season
According to a report from Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, the New York Mets are planning to retire David Wright's No. 5 and induct him into the team's Hall of Fame next July.
Full details:
The 41-year-old Virginia native spent 14 years in the big leagues, all with the Mets, becoming one of the most popular Mets players in the team's history. Unfortunately, injuries cut his career woefully short, but when he was healthy, there was almost nobody better in the National League.
A lifetime .296 hitter, Wright was a seven-time All-Star and a two-time Silver Slugger. He also won two Gold Glove Awards for his work at third base. Wright had six seasons of 20+ home runs and had a career-high 33 back in 2008. A unique power-speed threat, Wright also stole 20 or more bases in three different seasons, going 30/30 back in 2007.
Wright also excelled beyond the Mets, becoming the key figure for Team USA during the 2013 World Baseball Classic. He was nicknamed "Captain America" for his outstanding tournament that year.
This is just another big piece of Mets news over the last week. This past weekend, the Mets agreed to the biggest contract in sports history with Juan Soto, inking him to a 15-year, $765 million contract. He was introduced at a press conference on Thursday afternoon.
