New York Mets Video Board Operator Does Savage Troll Job of Ronald Acuna Jr. on Sunday
The New York Mets beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-4 on Sunday afternoon at Citi Field, moving to 15-7 on the season. The Mets, who advanced to the National League Championship Series last season, are in first place in the National League East. The Cardinals are 9-13.
Young infielder Luisangel Acuna went 2-for-4 in the win for New York, boosting his average to .298 for the season. He's got three homers and seven RBIs.
The brother of Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr., he's just 23 years old. Originally a product of the Texas Rangers, the Mets acquired him in 2023 as part of the trade that sent Max Scherzer to Texas.
As fun as the on-field play was for New York, perhaps the most savage moment of the afternoon belonged to the Mets' video board operator.
When Acuna came to the plate in the fourth inning, the operator posted a simple message on his player profile: "Has not done any tweeting today."
That's a troll job aimed at Ronald Acuna Jr., who went viral on Sunday morning for his tweet which called out the double-standard that he's held to by the Braves.
You can read more on that story here:
The Mets will be back in action on Monday night when they host the division-rival Philadelphia Phillies. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET.
Struggling ace Aaron Nola takes the ball for Philly, owning an 0-4 record and an inflated 6.65 ERA. Tylor Megill pitches for the Mets. He's 2-2 with a 1.40 ERA.
Related MLB Stories
NO PHONES, PLEASE: Jazz Chisholm Jr. was suspended for a game for violation of the league's social media policy. CLICK HERE:
NO MONEY TALK YET: According to a report, the Cubs and Kyle Tucker are not talking about a contract extension yet. CLICK HERE:
LANDLORDS vs. TENANTS: It was always going to seem weird watching the Tampa Bay Rays play outdoors during the 2025 season, but it's especially odd seeing them play the New York Yankees in THEIR home at Steinbrenner Field. We all need to be grateful this was an option. Here is Tom Brew's column. CLICK HERE