Yankees' Aaron Judge Finally Blasts Home Run to Snap Brutal World Series Slump
The RBI single that Aaron Judge hit in the eighth inning of Game 4 of the World Series on Tuesday night didn't mean much to the end result of that contest – the New York Yankees were already up 10-4 – but it may have been enough to break him out of his historic slump.
Judge stepped up to the plate with one out and one on in the top of the first inning of Game 5 on Wednesday. The very first pitch he got from Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Jack Flaherty was a fastball down the middle, and Judge immediately made him pay.
For the first time since Game 3 of the ALCS, Judge went yard. The two-run shot marked his first home run in his last 29 plate appearances, on top of giving the Yankees a quick 2-0 lead.
Judge's 403-foot bomb to right-center was his first of the World Series. Through the first four games of the Fall Classic, the presumptive AL MVP had a .133 batting average and .411 OPS.
That brutal start to the series dragged Judge's career postseason batting average under .200. Judge's seven strikeouts in 15 at-bats also helped him take the lead for the highest strikeout rate by any player in playoff history.
Judge broke out of that cold stretch in a big way, getting the ball rolling for the Yankees in another must-win game.
Flaherty faltered against Jazz Chisholm Jr. right after Judge crossed home plate, giving up another homer to make it a three-run deficit for the Dodgers. Alex Verdugo added an RBI single in the second to put New York on top 4-0.
If the Yankees can hold on, they will force a Game 6 back in Los Angeles. If the Dodgers come back, they will be crowned as World Series champions.
