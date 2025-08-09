New York Yankees at Bottom of Multiple Categories as Free Fall Continues
In a battle of playoff hopefuls, the New York Yankees lost again on Friday night, dropping a 5-3 contest against the Houston Astros in 10-innings.
Taylor Trammell delivered the big blast, hitting a two-run homer in the top of the tenth for Houston.
With the win, the Astros are 65-51, and they remain 1.5 games up on the Seattle Mariners in the American League West. The loss drops the Yankees to 61-55, and they now have just a 0.5 game lead on the Cleveland Guardians for the third and final wild card spot.
As noted by Yankees' expert Katie Sharp, this has been a struggle across the board for New York.
The overall picture
The Yankees are 19-30 since June 30, which is the worst record in the American League in that time. Yes, it's even worse than the Chicago White Sox, who set the major league record for losses (121) just a season ago.
Starter problems
Since July 30, the Yankees are the only team in baseball to not have a starter get an out in the sixth inning. Cam Schlittler was the latest to stumble, as he went just five innings on Friday night, though he did only give up two runs. He's now got a 4.38 ERA.
Of course, injury issues to Gerrit Cole (season) and Clake Schmidt (60-day IL) don't help, and Luis Gil just returned from a lengthy stay on the injured list himself.
Bullpen woes
When your starter fails to go to deep into games, it puts more work on the bullpen. More work on the bullpen means more chances for the bullpen to stumble. That's a group that now has 25 losses. That's the fourth-most in the majors.
The Devin Williams issue
And the bullpen issues culminate here, where closer Devin Williams, acquired during the offseason, has an ERA of 5.73. He's the one who surrendered the home run to Trammell, and he's fallen to 3-5.
The Yankees will play the Astros again on Saturday afternoon at 2:05 p.m. ET.
