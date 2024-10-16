New York Yankees Broadcaster Goes Viral For Ripping Team's Baserunning
The New York Yankees beat the Cleveland Guardians 6-3 on Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium. With the win, New York now leads the best-of-seven American League Championship Series 2-0 and is two wins away from a return trip to the World Series.
The Yankees haven't won the World Series since the 2009 season.
There was plenty of good that happened for New York in the win, but the team's baserunning left something to be desired. It was 3-2 Yankees in the sixth inning when the Yankees had two men on and nobody out. At that point, Jazz Chisholm Jr. got picked off second base. The inning eventually ended with Anthony Rizzo getting picked off second also and tagged in a run down.
After the inning ended, legendary Yankees radio broadcaster John Sterling said that the Yankees "run the bases like drunks" in a viral moment that was shared all over the internet.
While not the nicest way to put it, Sterling is clearly frustrated by what he sees as repeated transgressions on the basepaths. Luckily for the Yankees, it didn't end up costing them in this one and they have a commanding lead in the series.
The two teams will be off on Wednesday for a travel day as the series shifts back to Progressive Field in Cleveland for the first time. First pitch of Game 3 is set for 5:08 p.m. ET on Thursday. Clarke Schmidt is getting ball for New York while the Guardians have not posted a starter as of this posting.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.