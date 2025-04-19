New York Yankees Broadcaster Michael Kay Goes Viral For Failed Home Run Call
The New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 1-0 on Friday night at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Fla. With the win, New York is 13-7 and in first place in the American League East.
The Rays are now 8-12 and sit in last place.
The only run of the game was scored on an RBI by Trent Grisham in the second inning but the Yankees nearly added on in the eighth on a blast to right field by Ben Rice.
The ball was pummeled to the right field wall, with Yankees' broadcaster Michael Kay thinking it was a home run, only to be brought back by Rays' utility player Jose Caballero.
You can see the play below:
An infielder by trade, Caballero is in his third year in the big leagues with the Seattle Mariners and Rays. Tampa Bay acquired him from Seattle before the 2024 season and he's proven to be a valuable addition. He can play all over the field and led the American League in stolen bases last season with 44.
He's hitting .294 thus far this season with a homer, eight RBIs and five steals.
The two teams will play again on Saturday afternoon with first pitch coming at 4:10 p.m. ET. Veteran right-hander Carlos Carrasco will pitch for New York while young right-hander Shane Baz goes for Tampa Bay.
Carrasco, formerly of the Cleveland Guardians and New York Mets, is 2-1 with a 5.94 ERA in the early going. Baz is 2-0 with a 1.42.
