New York Yankees' Gerrit Cole Not Expected to Be Available For World Series Game 4
With the New York Yankees trending towards an early exit, it remains to be seen if Gerrit Cole will take the mound again this October.
The Yankees are down 2-0 to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series, meaning they might be facing elimination as soon as Tuesday night. Manager Aaron Boone has already locked in Clarke Schmidt as his Game 3 starter, followed by Luis Gil in Game 4.
Boone picked Gil over Cole, who started Game 1 on Friday. According to SNY insider Andy Martino, the Yankees have not considered or discussed Cole replacing the Rookie of the Year candidate, even if they are down 3-0.
Per Martino's sources, there isn't a 0% chance of Cole taking the mound, but for now, "it's not on the radar."
Cole dealt a gem in Game 1, allowing four hits and one earned run in 6.0 innings. He got pulled after throwing just 88 pitches, however, and New York went on to lose in extra innings.
In each of his four outings this postseason, Cole has thrown between 80 and 89 pitches. He broke 100 pitches four times in the regular season – including in his final outing of the regular season – despite missing the first three months with elbow inflammation.
Cole is 1-0 with a 2.82 ERA so far this postseason, improving to 11-6 with a 2.91 ERA in the playoffs for his career.
The 34-year-old righty has pitched on three days' rest just once as a pro, doing so against the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 5 of the 2020 ALDS. Even though Cole racked up nine strikeouts that night, allowing just one hit and one run, the Yankees went on to lose 2-1.
Cole, now a six-time All-Star and an AL Cy Young winner, seems unlikely to find himself in the same spot four years down the line. If he is going to guide New York to a critical victory, it would have to come in Game 5.
Full playoff schedule in real time
- MLB POSTSEASON SCHEDULE: The 2024 playoffs are finally coming to a head, with the AL and NL pennant-winners now going head-to-head in the World Series. Here is the latest on the schedule, with dates, game times, TV information and pitching matchups. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.