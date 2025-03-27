New York Yankees Fans Boo All-Star Closer Devin Williams in Team Debut
Devin Williams gave New York Yankees fans a bit of a scare on Thursday, apparently failing to make a great first impression in the Bronx.
The right-handed reliever got the ball in the top of the ninth inning with the Yankees holding a 4-1 lead over his former team, the Milwaukee Brewers, on Opening Day. Williams immediately gave up a single, double and walk to load the bases before recording a single out.
That's when Yankees fans started to boo their new closer, as noted by Newsday's Laura Albanese on social media.
Williams got things under control shortly after, although he did allow a run on a sacrifice fly. He notched back-to-back strikeouts to get out of the jam, recording the save and securing the win in the process.
The Yankees traded starting pitcher Nestor Cortés, infield prospect Caleb Durbin and cash considerations for Williams back in December. He was coming off eight dominant seasons out of the Brewers' bullpen, going 27-10 with a 1.83 ERA, 1.023 WHIP, 14.3 strikeouts per nine innings, 68 saves, an 8.9 WAR and two All-Star appearances.
Williams will probably have to look more like his Milwaukee self in order to win over New York fans moving forward, even if the Yankees remain at the top of the AL East.
The season-opening series between the Yankees and Brewers is set to continue at 1:05 p.m. ET on Saturday.
