Fastball

Baseball World Reacts to MLB.TV Crashing on Opening Day

On Opening Day of all days, fans were unable to log into MLB.TV to watch 28 of the 30 teams play their first games of the 2025 regular season.

Sam Connon

Both teams line the field during the singing of the national anthem prior to the start of the Opening Day game between the New York Yankees and Milwaukee Brewers at Yankee Stadium.
Both teams line the field during the singing of the national anthem prior to the start of the Opening Day game between the New York Yankees and Milwaukee Brewers at Yankee Stadium. / Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

After nearly five months of waiting, fans were eager to watch MLB games that actually counted on Thursday.

Many of them, unfortunately, were unable to do so.

Opening Day is one of the most anticipated dates on the baseball calendar, and yet MLB.TV crashed just as games were getting underway. Fans trying to log into the premium platform were met with error messages, preventing them from watching the action live.

Needless to say, customers who spent $150 on MLB.TV weren't exactly pleased.

Even Washington Nationals pitcher Josiah Gray – who is on the 60-day injured list recovering from Tommy John surgery – joined in on the uproar.

MLB has seen both TV ratings and in-person attendance climb in the wake of COVID-era dips. From the pitch clock speeding up the pace of play to a handful of superstars soaking up the spotlight in dozens of different markets, the sport is largely considered to be in a healthy place.

Still, streaming, out-of-market access and national TV exposure continue to be areas of concern for MLB, with Thursday's debacle standing out as just the latest example.

Related MLB Stories

  • 2025 MLB PREDICTIONS: The "Fastball On SI" staff joined forces to predict every award, division winner and World Series champion ahead of the 2025 season. CLICK HERE
  • EVERY OPENING DAY SP: From Tarik Skubal and Blake Snell to Garrett Crochet, Zack Wheeler and Chris Sale, there will be no shortage of aces taking the mound across MLB on Opening Day. CLICK HERE
  • WELLS BLASTS HISTORIC HR: Austin Wells, who became the first catcher ever to bat leadoff for the Yankees on Thursday, made additional history by hitting a solo homer in his first at-bat of 2025. CLICK HERE

Follow Fastball On SI on social media

Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.

Published
Sam Connon
SAM CONNON

Sam Connon is a Staff Writer for Fastball on the Sports Illustrated/FanNation networks. He previously covered UCLA Athletics for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's All Bruins, 247Sports' Bruin Report Online, Rivals' Bruin Blitz, the Bleav Podcast Network and the Daily Bruin, with his work as a sports columnist receiving awards from the College Media Association and Society of Professional Journalists. Connon also wrote for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's New England Patriots site, Patriots Country, and he was on the Patriots and Boston Red Sox beats at Prime Time Sports Talk.

Home/News