Baseball World Reacts to MLB.TV Crashing on Opening Day
- Chicago White Sox
- Seattle Mariners
- Miami Marlins
- Texas Rangers
- Boston Red Sox
- Cleveland Guardians
- New York Yankees
- Atlanta Braves
- Milwaukee Brewers
- Baltimore Orioles
- Cincinnati Reds
- Houston Astros
- Kansas City Royals
- Los Angeles Angels
- Minnesota Twins
- New York Mets
- Philadelphia Phillies
- Oakland Athletics
- Pittsburgh Pirates
- San Diego Padres
- San Francisco Giants
- St. Louis Cardinals
- Toronto Blue Jays
- Washington Nationals
After nearly five months of waiting, fans were eager to watch MLB games that actually counted on Thursday.
Many of them, unfortunately, were unable to do so.
Opening Day is one of the most anticipated dates on the baseball calendar, and yet MLB.TV crashed just as games were getting underway. Fans trying to log into the premium platform were met with error messages, preventing them from watching the action live.
Needless to say, customers who spent $150 on MLB.TV weren't exactly pleased.
Even Washington Nationals pitcher Josiah Gray – who is on the 60-day injured list recovering from Tommy John surgery – joined in on the uproar.
MLB has seen both TV ratings and in-person attendance climb in the wake of COVID-era dips. From the pitch clock speeding up the pace of play to a handful of superstars soaking up the spotlight in dozens of different markets, the sport is largely considered to be in a healthy place.
Still, streaming, out-of-market access and national TV exposure continue to be areas of concern for MLB, with Thursday's debacle standing out as just the latest example.
Related MLB Stories
- 2025 MLB PREDICTIONS: The "Fastball On SI" staff joined forces to predict every award, division winner and World Series champion ahead of the 2025 season. CLICK HERE
- EVERY OPENING DAY SP: From Tarik Skubal and Blake Snell to Garrett Crochet, Zack Wheeler and Chris Sale, there will be no shortage of aces taking the mound across MLB on Opening Day. CLICK HERE
- WELLS BLASTS HISTORIC HR: Austin Wells, who became the first catcher ever to bat leadoff for the Yankees on Thursday, made additional history by hitting a solo homer in his first at-bat of 2025. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.