MLB’s Weirdest Play of the Year Has Arrived Thanks to Logan Gilbert

The Seattle Mariners faced off against the Athletics on Wednesday and the contest featured one of the most bizarre plays you're going to see on a Major League Baseball field.

Athletics outfielder Carlos Cortes stepped up to the plate in the first inning with men on first and third base and ripped a 107.8 miles per hour screamer right back at Mariners pitcher Logan Gilbert. Somehow, the Mariners pitcher was able to corral the line drive in his jersey. No, you didn't read that incorrectly. Gilbert caught the comebacker in his shirt. You can see a clip of the wild play below.

Logan Gilbert "catches" a 108 mph comebacker...



In his Jersey. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/siUR4jjcq4 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 22, 2026

The Mariners Hurler Made An Odd Play

Apr 22, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Logan Gilbert (36) juggles the ball after hitting an Athletics batter during the third inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Gilbert, of course, didn't mean to open up the buttons on his shirt and perfectly haul in a 107.8 miles per hour line drive. It just happened and was unlikely. While Gilbert was able to keep the ball off the ground and make a play, it didn't keep Cortes off the bases, though. The ball was ruled out of play and therefore Cortes was rewarded with a single, as shared on X by MLB.com's Daniel Kramer.

"Logan Gilbert just corralled a 107.8 mph comebacker — in his jersey," Kramer wrote. "Absolutely bizarre play, and Gilbert is then checked out by Mariners head athletic trainer Kyle Torgerson. But he'll remain in this game. And because it was considered out of play, it's ruled a base hit."

This is the type of play you may never see again. It took a perfect storm of Gilbert's jersey opening up just enough to haul the line drive in the exact moment the ball came whizzing by. It's unfortunate for Gilbert that it was ruled a single. At the end of the day, just appreciate the fact that you were able to see a play like this happen, whether you're a Mariners fan or not. Gilbert ended up pitching four innings and allowed three runs over that span. He allowed six base hits as well, with one of them ending up in his shirt.

Baseball really is the best. When you wake up in the morning during baseball season, you really never know what you're going to see next. On Wednesday, it was Gilbert hauling in a line drive with his shirt, but it still counted as a base hit. What will tomorrow bring, someone making a play with their hat? Who knows? That's the beauty of the game each day.