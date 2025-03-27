New York Yankees' Austin Wells Blasts Historic Leadoff Home Run on Opening Day
Austin Wells made history just by stepping into the batter's box on Opening Day, but the New York Yankees catcher didn't stop there.
Wells, who became the first catcher ever to bat leadoff for the Yankees in a regular season game Thursday, took the first two pitches he saw from Milwaukee Brewers starter Freddy Peralta in the bottom of the first. Then, Wells took a cut at a high fastball and pulled it to right.
Despite going just 348 feet, Wells' fly ball snuck into the short porch for a solo home run.
According to MLB.com’s Sarah Langs, Wells became the first Yankees player ever to hit a leadoff home run on Opening Day. He also became the first catcher to hit a leadoff home run on Opening Day in MLB history, per the ESPN broadcast.
Wells hit .229 with 13 home runs, 55 RBIs, a .718 OPS and 2.5 WAR across 115 games in 2024, before batting .120 with a .460 OPS in the playoffs. He wound up finishing third in AL Rookie of the Year voting.
Between June 6 and Sept. 10, Wells hit .284 with an .887 OPS. He showed flashes of that production throughout spring training, batting .372 with a 1.263 OPS in the Grapefruit League.
Wells continued to mash Thursday, getting the regular season started on a powerful note.
