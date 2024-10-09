New York Yankees Go Back to Oswaldo Cabrera at First Base For ALDS Game 3
The New York Yankees are starting Oswaldo Cabrera at first base in Game 3 of the ALDS against the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday, the team has announced.
Cabrera, a utility man, got the start there in Game 1. He hit the bench in Game 2, though, as Jon Berti was given the nod in his first MLB appearance as a first baseman.
Berti actually held his own at first, turning an unassisted double play in the top of the sixth. Still, manager Aaron Boone has decided he would rather have Cabrera manning the position for Game 3.
Cabrera hit .268 with a .729 OPS against right-handed pitchers this season, compared to his .190 batting average and .469 OPS against left-handers. The Royals' starter on Wednesday, Seth Lugo, is a righty, making it a lot easier for Boone to pencil Cabrera into his lineup for Game 3 than it was when Kansas City had All-Star left-hander Cole Ragans take the mound in Game 2.
Boone has had to choose between Cabrera and Berti at first base this series because of injuries to a pair of former All-Stars in Anthony Rizzo and DJ LeMahieu. Rizzo remains sidelined with the fractured fingers he suffered at the tail end of the regular season, while LeMahieu has been out with a hip issue since early September.
Ben Rice is on New York's ALDS roster as well, but the rookie first baseman has yet to see any action in the playoffs.
Cabrera went 1-for-4 with a double and three strikeouts in Game 1. Berti went 1-for-4 with a single and a strikeout in Game 2.
Here is New York's full lineup for Wednesday night's showdown with the Royals, which remains unchanged outside of the switch at first base:
1. Gleyber Torres, 2B
2. Juan Soto, RF
3. Aaron Judge, CF
4. Austin Wells, C
5. Giancarlo Stanton, DH
6. Jazz Chisholm Jr., 3B
7. Anthony Volpe, SS
8. Oswaldo Cabrera, 1B
9. Alex Verdugo, LF
SP: Clark Schmidt, RHP
First pitch for Game 3 is scheduled for 7:08 p.m. ET.
