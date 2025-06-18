New York Yankees Hold Players-Only Meeting Amid Losing Streak, Per Report
The New York Yankees held a players-only meeting following Tuesday's loss to the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday, NJ.com's Randy Miller reported Wednesday morning.
Per Miller, the club's four former MVP winners – Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Paul Goldschmidt and Cody Bellinger – sat together in a back room at Yankee Stadium sharing their frustrations amid their active five-game losing streak. New York has gone three straight games without scoring a single run, marking a new low point in manager Aaron Boone's tenure in the Bronx.
Jasson Dominguez, Austin Wells and Ben Rice were also present at the meeting, according to Miller.
The Yankees are still leading the AL East by 2.5 games with their 42-30 record, on top of boasting an AL-best plus-98 run differential, but their 3-7 record over their last 10 games is only being outdone by the Washington Nationals. Dropping five of six against their fierce rival Boston Red Sox, plus two games at home against the Angels, is hardly a promising sign of things to come for the so-called Bombers.
While Judge leads all of MLB with a .372 batting average, 1.209 OPS and 5.4 WAR, he is 2-for-24 with 15 strikeouts over the past week. And although Stanton is 4-for-8 against the Angels so far this series, he didn't make his season debut until Monday night.
It remains to be seen if New York's veterans made any progress in their meeting, or if the results will show in the immediate future. First pitch between the Yankees and Angels on Wednesday is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET.
Related MLB Stories
- YADI BACK TO WBC: Yadier Molina helped lead Puerto Rico to a quarterfinals appearance in the 2023 World Baseball Classic, so the longtime St. Louis Cardinals catcher is returning to the dugout for the 2026 tournament. CLICK HERE
- YANKEES SLUMPING: The New York Yankees have lost five games in a row, failing to score a single run across their last three contests, which history suggests is bad news for their championship aspirations. CLICK HERE
- SMITH MAKES HISTORY: Will Smith fought through 12 pitches before blasting a home run against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday, earning him multiple spots in the Los Angeles Dodgers and MLB history books. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.