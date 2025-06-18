New York Yankees' World Series Odds at Risk in Wake of Historic Shutout Losing Streak
For all of their success at the plate earlier this season, the New York Yankees are on a cold streak of epic proportions.
The Yankees fell 4-0 to the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night, marking their fifth loss in a row and their third straight game without scoring any runs. New York totaled just four hits and two walks, striking out 12 times in the contest.
Beyond tying the franchise record for most consecutive shutout losses, history suggests that the latest defeat might jeopardize the Yankees' championship aspirations in 2025. According to Sports Reference's Katie Sharp, the 1913 Philadelphia Athletics are the only team ever to win the World Series after getting shut out in three straight regular season games.
Sharp also noted that the Yankees are the first team since at least 1901 to score zero runs, strike out at least 33 times and strand at least 24 runners on base over a three-game span. And, per OptaSTATS, no other squad in American League history has struck out 10-plus times and lost in shutout fashion three games in a row.
Even amid their struggles at the plate, New York still leads the AL with 370 runs on the season. Their lead atop the AL East still sits at 2.5 games, as well.
The Yankees will try to build on those leads and snap their losing streak Wednesday. The Angels, meanwhile, have a chance to clinch the four-game series with another win.
First pitch from Yankees Stadium is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET.
