St. Louis Cardinals Icon Yadier Molina to Manage Puerto Rico at World Baseball Classic
For as closely as he is linked to the St. Louis Cardinals, Yadier Molina's ties to Puerto Rico are even stronger.
Molina suited up for Puerto Rico in the 2006, 2009, 2013 and 2017 World Baseball Classics, initially backing up Ivan Rodriguez before taking over as the nation's primary catcher. Shortly after he retired from playing in 2022, Molina was named Puerto Rico's manager for the 2023 World Baseball Classic, ultimately guiding them to the quarterfinals.
With the 2026 World Baseball Classic less than a year away, Puerto Rico has announced that Molina has been retained as the national team's manager.
On top of his managerial experience at the most recent WBC, Molina has also managed Puerto Rico in the U-23 Baseball World Cup. He also served as manager for Navegantes del Magallanes in the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League and Criollos de Caguas in the Roberto Clemente Professional Baseball League, plus the Caribbean Series.
Prior to his time as a manager, Molina played 19 MLB seasons with the Cardinals. The franchise legend racked up 2,168 hits, 1,022 RBIs, 176 home runs, 408 doubles, 173 defensive runs saved, 10 All-Star appearances, nine Gold Gloves, two World Series rings and a 41.7 WAR between 2004 and 2022.
Molina won't be the only former Cardinal leading his country from the dugout next year, either.
Albert Pujols is set to manage the Dominican Republic, while Mark DeRosa is returning as Team USA's skipper. DeRosa played with Pujols and Molina in St. Louis in 2008 and 2009.
Puerto Rico will host Pool A in the early goings of the 2026 World Baseball Classic next spring, facing off against Cuba, Canada, Panama and Colombia in San Juan between March 6 and 11. After a quarterfinals matchup in Houston, the semifinals and finals will take place in Miami.
