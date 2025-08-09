Athletics Veteran Ace Lands on Injured List in Midst of Late-Season Breakout
The Athletics have placed right-handed pitcher Luis Severino on the 15-day injured list with a left oblique strain, the club announced Saturday.
Severino last took the mound Tuesday, making his MLB-leading 24th start of the season. He allowed five hits, two walks and three earned runs in 6.0 innings against the Washington Nationals, paving the way for the Athletics to win 16-7.
Over his last four starts, the 31-year-old righty is 4-0 with a 3.13 ERA and 1.000 WHIP. He went 1-7 across his previous eight outings, putting up a 7.34 ERA and 1.728 WHIP in that span.
To fill out their pitching staff in Severino's absence, the A's recalled left-handed pitcher Hogan Harris from Triple-A Las Vegas.
On the whole this season, Severino is 6-11 with a 4.82 ERA, 1.342 WHIP, 6.8 strikeouts per nine ninnings and a 0.5 WAR. Each of those marks are a step down from his showing with the New York Mets in 2024, when he went 11-7 with a 3.91 ERA, 1.242 WHIP, 8.0 strikeouts per nine innings and a 1.7 WAR in 31 regular season starts and 1-1 with a 3.24 ERA in three postseason starts.
The A's gave Severino a $45 million contract this past winter, and he had successfully anchored the team's rotation alongside Jeffrey Springs prior to his injury. With rookie Jacob Lopez starting to break out, the Athletics' front office felt comfortable enough shipping JP Sears to the San Diego Padres alongside closer Mason Miller at the trade deadline.
Springs and Lopez are now supported by rookies J.T. Ginn and Jack Perkins in the reconstructed rotation.
