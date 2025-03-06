New York Yankees Shut Down Probable Starter with New Injury
The New York Yankees have shut down infielder DJ LeMahieu with a calf injury, according to a report from Erik Boland of Newsday.
LeMahieu had an MRI yesterday on his left calf. Said it showed a strain. Will be at least a “couple of weeks” of no baseball activity. Doesn’t have a timeframe for a possible return as he hasn’t yet talked about the results with the team doctor
This means that LeMahieu, who was expected to start at third base this season, will assuredly miss Opening Day on March 27.
Now 36 years old, LeMahieu is heading into his 14th major league season with the Chicago Cubs, Colorado Rockies and Yankees. A three-time All-Star, he's a lifetime .289 hitter who won the National League batting title in 2016 (.348) and the American League batting title in the COVID-shortened 2020 season (.364).
He also has seven separate seasons of double-digit home runs in his career. He's a two-time Silver Slugger and a four-time Gold Glover.
LeMahieu played in just 67 games last season for the Yankees, hitting only .204 as he battled other injuries, so this is surely a frustrating development for a player who was hoping to remain healthy.
In addition to his strong batting averages, LeMahieu has 124 career home runs. He hit a career-high 26 with the Yankees back in 2019.
In his absence, the Yankees can use Oswaldo Cabrera, Oswald Peraza, Braden Shewmake or Jorbit Vivas at third base. Those are the other infielders on the 40 man roster that don't have set roles at the moment.
