New York Yankees Slugger Giancarlo Stanton Set to Open Season on Injured List
New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton is set to open the season on the injured list, per manager Aaron Boone. Bryan Hoch of MLB.com had the information on social media:
The Yankees announced that Giancarlo Stanton is still in New York attending to a personal matter. He received PRP injections in both elbows and will begin the season on the injured list. The team expects him to return to Tampa this coming week.
Stanton had been experiencing discomfort in both elbows prior to going back to New York. He has not been cleared for baseball activity yet.
The 35-year-old is a 15-year veteran of the Miami Marlins and Yankees, spending eight years on South Beach and seven with New York. A lifetime .257 hitter, Stanton is one of the most prodigious power hitters in all of baseball, popping 429 blasts in his career. That makes him the current leader in that category among active players.
Stanton led the National League in home runs (37) back in 2014 and led all of baseball (59) back in 2017. He won the National League MVP that year and is a five-time All-Star. He's also a major reason why the Yankees advanced to the World Series in 2024, putting up a monstrous postseason that saw him hit seven home runs, including four in the ALCS alone.
His absence will loom large in the Yankees lineup considering the team also lost Juan Soto this offseason. He signed a 15-year deal with the New York Mets, the richest in baseball history.
