New York Yankees' Youngster Will Have New On-Field Look in 2025
The New York Yankees open up the regular season on Thursday afternoon at home against the Milwaukee Brewers. The Yankees are coming off a season in which they won the American League East and advanced to the World Series before losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games.
The Yankees still figure to be good this season, but it's going to be a tough road after losing Juan Soto in free agency and seeing Gerrit Cole and Luis Gil go down with injury. Cole is out going to be out for the year after undergoing Tommy John surgery.
The Brewers won the National League Central by a whopping 10 games but were beaten by the New York Mets in the National League wild card round.
New York will feature several new faces on the Opening Day roster, including former MVPs Cody Bellinger and Paul Goldschmidt, who were brought in over the offseason, and Max Fried. The team will also feature youngster Ben Rice on the roster and he figures to see time at first base (though he's starting at designated hitter on Opening Day).
Rice will have a different look this season, as he'll wear No. 22 instead of No. 93.
The 26-year-old Dartmouth College product hit .171 last year in 152 at-bats. He had seven homers and 23 RBIs. He's a former 12th-round pick in the 2021 MLB Draft.
The Yankees and Brewers will play at 12:05 p.m. ET as Carlos Rodon (NYY) battles against Freddy Peralta (MIL).
Related MLB Stories
FUTURE FOR ADLEY? Adley Rutschman and the Orioles haven't come together on a long-term contract agreement yet, but the bar has been set after Cal Raleigh's extension with the Mariners. CLICK HERE:
JAYS LOOKAHEAD: According to Fastball columnist Brady Farkas, the Toronto Blue Jays are the most intriguing team in baseball this year. Here's why:
PETTITTE BACK IN NY: New York Yankees legend Andy Pettitte will be back in New York for Opening Day on Thursday as he'll throw the ceremonial first pitch. CLICK HERE: