New York Yankees Youngster Makes Subtle But Big Change Heading into 2025
Heading into spring training, New York Yankees youngster Jasson Dominguez is making a subtle, yet big change.
He's changing his uniform number from No. 89 to No. 24, which was worn last season by Alex Verdugo.
Why is this a big deal? Well, it likely signifies that Dominguez has a place on the roster. Typically, players with numbers in the 80s are not sure things. Players with more mainstream numbers are seen as a more important part of the roster. It's not necessarily fair, but it is true.
Assuming that Dominguez does make the team out of camp, he'll join Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Cody Bellinger and Trent Grisham as outfield options. Stanton is, of course, more likely to see his time at designated hitter.
Though he made his major league debut in 2023, Dominguez hasn't played enough to exhaust his prospect status, earning the No. 21 spot in this year's version of the MLB Pipeline Top 100.
Originally signed out of the Dominican Republic, Dominguez is still just 21 years old. Lifetime, he's a .207 hitter in 26 big league games. He had four home runs in eight games during his 2023 cameo, but underwent Tommy John surgery that cost him a solid portion of 2024.
In the minors, he's a .274 lifetime hitter with 47 home runs (four seasons).
The Yankees are coming off a great year that saw them capture the American League pennant before losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series.
Even after losing Juan Soto in free agency, the Yankees are legitimate threats to get back to the World Series. They've brought in Bellinger, Paul Goldschmidt, Devin Williams and Max Fried this offseason.
Related MLB Stories
HISTORIC PREDICTION: Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals) is estimated to put up numbers not seen since Barry Bonds, who won seven MVP awards. CLICK HERE:
PHAM ON THE MOVE: Tommy Pham, who has played all over the league, has yet another new home. CLICK HERE:
EURY WORKING BACK: Eury Perez, one of the top young arms in all of baseball, is working back from Tommy John surgery. CLICK HERE:
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.