Nicky Lopez, One Other Member of 2024 Chicago White Sox Elect Free Agency
The Chicago White Sox hired former Texas Rangers bench coach Will Venable as their newest manager recently, and now the team has instant work to do on its roster. Chicago went 41-121 this past season, playing to the worst record in the Modern Era. They last made the playoffs in the 2021 season and appear to have a massive rebuild in front of them.
The 40-man roster is at 36 after a series of moves on Tuesday.
Per the team on social media:
The #WhiteSox announced infielder Nicky Lopez and left-handed pitcher Sammy Peralta have cleared waivers and elected free agency in lieu of accepting outright assignments.
The 29-year-old Lopez came over from the Atlanta Braves last offseason in a trade for reliever Aaron Bummer and proceeded to get 398 at-bats for Chicago. In that time, he hit .241 with one homer and 21 RBI. Known as a solid runner, he stole 22 bases for the 2021 Royals. He's spent parts of six years in the big leagues with the Royals, Braves and White Sox.
Lifetime, he's a .248 hitter with seven career homers.
The 26-year-old Peralta has spent parts of two seasons in the big leagues, both with the White Sox. He's gone 2-0 in 25 career games and owns a 4.37 ERA.
Chicago will have plenty of opportunities for players to make impressions in 2025. Given that they aren't going to compete, they'll have room to take on guys looking for second chances. Hopefully they can strike gold in that department, like they did last season with Erick Fedde and Paul Dejong.
