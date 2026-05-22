One NL West Club Should Top Tarik Skubal Trade Market

Every fan around Major League Baseball should have their eyes on Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers right now.

First and foremost, the fact that he underwent a NanoScope surgery to try to expedite his recovery after getting loose bodies removed has caught the attention of the baseball world. He's already throwing and we've already seen this new trend pick up some steam. Blake Snell of the Los Angeles Dodgers is the latest to reportedly try the procedure.

Skubal is tossing bullpens and trying to get back to the majors as fast as possible. But the Tigers are in a serious freefall and are 11 games under .500 at 20-31. Because of this, buzz has been heating up over the last few days about the possibility of Skubal getting traded. This is a guy who has two straight Cy Young Awards under his belt and can transform any team's starting rotation. So, at the same he has been a trailblazer with the NanoScope surgery and now every team out there should be salivating at the chance of making a run at him in the trade market.

On Friday, FanSided's Robert Murray dropped a column in which he spoke to three anonymous executives about what Skubal could cost in the trade market. Two of the executives specifically mentioned the San Diego Padres when talking about the Tigers ace.

All Eyes Are On Tarik Skubal

Apr 29, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) throws against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

"I don’t think anyone can answer that," an anonymous executive told Murray of Skubal's value. "I don’t think we have ever seen a pitcher this good coming off such a bizarre injury. He’s playing for a team that is trying to win themselves, so there are so many factors at play. If I had to answer, I’d say one top-100 prospect plus a top-15 and one more throw in.”

Murray noted that he asked the executive if he would make a deal like that for the two-time reigning American League Cy Young Award winner.

“The Padres will,” he responded.

Another executive said it would have to be Padres president of baseball operations AJ Preller or Philadelphia Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski to pony up a top prospect.

If Skubal actually does become available, the Padres would be a very intriguing landing spot. This is a club that is 29-20 and has superstar talent all over the place, like Fernando Tatis Jr., Jackson Merrill, Xander Bogaerts, Manny Machado, Mason Miller, and Michael King. The Padres win games, but the rotation isn't really good. Nick Pivetta is on the Injured List. King and Randy Vásquez have been excellent, but Walker Buehler has a 5.01 ERA and Griffin Canning has a 9.00 ERA in four starts. Lucas Giolito has upside, but has made just one start.

This team already is good. They are just 1 1/2 games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers for first place in the National League West, despite a struggling rotation. If the Padres were to make a crazy deal for Skubal, there's a real chance this team could go on a run and win the World Series. Certainly something to monitor. Preller always brings a little chaos to the trade market. Hopefully, he does it again.