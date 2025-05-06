Paul Skenes Could Become First Half-Billion Dollar Pitcher, Per ESPN Insider
It's unknown how long it will take for a Major League Baseball player to topple the $765 million contract that was signed by Juan Soto (New York Mets) this past offseason, but there are certainly a large number of players headed for big deals in the near future.
ESPN MLB Insider Jeff Passan and executives took some guesses as to which players could be headed for nine-figure paydays, and how high the numbers could get.
With regards to Paul Skenes of the Pittsburgh Pirates, people seem to think he's destined for at least a $400 million contract, but that he could reach into the $500 millions.
The 22-year-old helped his clock by winning Rookie of the Year and the full year of service that comes with it. He'll be just 27 when he's on the market after the 2029 season. And if Skubal (or Pérez) does indeed crack the $400 million threshold, it would be no surprise to see Skenes -- the best pitching prospect in a generation -- parlay his productivity, age and marketability into becoming baseball's first half-billion-dollar pitcher.
Speaking of marketability, Skenes is one of the cover boys for the MLB The Show video game franchise (along with Elly De La Cruz and Gunnar Henderson). He's also dating social media influencer and NCAA champion gymnast, Livvy Dunne, which makes him recognizable to non-baseball fans as well.
Through seven starts this year, he's gone 3-3 with a 2.74 ERA. Last year, he finished third in the National League Cy Young voting after going 14-6 with a 2.15. He started the All-Star Game, striking out 211 batters in 175.2 innings.
He'll pitch on Tuesday as the Pirates take on the St. Louis Cardinals at 7:45 p.m. ET.
