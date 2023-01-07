Philadelphia Phillies' 2023 Projected Bullpen After Trading for Gregory Soto

The Philadelphia Phillies acquired two-time All-Star closer Gregory Soto from the Detroit Tigers in a trade Saturday. After adding Soto, here's a look at the Phillies' projected bullpen options for the 2023 Major League Baseball season.

Executive Dave Dombrowski continued to bolster the Philadelphia Phillies' bullpen Saturday, agreeing to a trade with the Detroit Tigers to acquire two-time All-Star closer Gregory Soto and infielder Kody Clemens in exchange for infielder Nick Maton, outfielder Matt Vierling and catcher Donny Sands.

Relief pitching had been a weakness for the Phillies in recent years, but Dombrowski now adds a two-time All-Star under club control for the next three years, along with multi-All-Star Craig Kimbrel to a club that came within two games of winning the World Series last fall.

As of Jan. 7, here's a look at our projected bullpen options for the Phillies in 2023, featuring 2022 statistics:

RHP Seranthony Dominguez: 6-5, 3.18 ERA, 54 appearances, 51 IP, 9 saves, 1.14 WHIP, 2.77 SO/W, 136 ERA+

LHP Gregory Soto: 2-11, 3.28 ERA, 64 appearances, 60.1 IP, 30 saves, 1.38 WHIP, 1.76 SO/W, 116 ERA+

RHP Craig Kimbrel: 6-7, 3.75 ERA, 63 appearances, 60 IP, 22 saves, 1.32 WHIP, 2.57 SO/W, 112 ERA+

LHP Jose Alvarado: 4-2, 3.18 ERA, 59 appearances, 51 IP, 0 saves, 1.22 WHIP, 3.38 SO/W, 129 ERA+

LHP Matt Strahm: 4-4, 3.83 ERA, 50 appearances, 44.2 IP, 4 saves, 1.23 WHIP, 3.06 SO/W, 110 ERA+

RHP Andrew Bellatti: 4-4, 3.31 ERA, 59 appearances, 54.2 IP, 1 save, 1.33 WHIP, 3.12 SO/W, 123 ERA+

RHP Connor Brogdon: 2-2, 3.27 ERA, 47 appearances, 44 IP, 2 saves, 1.25 WHIP, 4.55 SO/W, 125 ERA+

RHP Nick Nelson: 3-2, 4.85 ERA, 47 appearances, 68.2 IP, 2 saves, 1.49 WHIP, 1.92 SO/W, 84 ERA+

RHP Erich Uelmen: 2-1, 4.67 ERA, 25 appearances, 27 IP, 1 save, 1.37 WHIP, 1.75 SO/W, 89 ERA+

