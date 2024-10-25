Former MVP Bryce Harper to Take Part in Major College Football Broadcast on Saturday
Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper will be a part of college football coverage on Saturday morning and afternoon. He'll appear on the FOX pregame show before the Big 10 showdown between Ohio State and Nebraska.
Per "Big Noon Kickoff" on social media:
We've got a very special guest joining us tomorrow
Bryce Harper will be joining Big Noon Kickoff LIVE in Columbus ahead of @OhioStateFB's matchup with @HuskerFootball
The coverage will begin at 10 a.m. ET and will take place in Columbus, Ohio. It's actually Harper's second time joining coverage for an Ohio State game in as many years. He explained last season that his wife played soccer for Ohio State. Harper himself is from Las Vegas and played one year of college baseball at the College of Southern Nevada. Other than his wife, he has no connection to the Buckeyes.
The 32-year-old Harper is available to be a part of this because the Phillies unfortunately are not playing in the World Series right now. Philadelphia was beaten in the NLDS by the New York Mets this season. They had been to the World Series and NLCS the previous two years, respectively.
Harper had another excellent season at the plate, hitting .285 with 30 homers and 87 RBI. He posted a .373 on-base percentage as well. He made the All-Star team for the eighth time in his career.
Harper just wrapped up his 13th year with the Washington Nationals and Phillies. In addition to his eight All-Star Games, he's also a two-time MVP, a three-time Silver Slugger, a Rookie of the Year and a home run derby champion.
