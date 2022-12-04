Skip to main content
Philadelphia Phillies Reportedly in the Mix for Dansby Swanson

The Philadelphia Phillies and Chicago Cubs are 'showing active interest' in free agent shortstop Dansby Swanson, MLB insider Jon Morosi reports. Swanson played his first seven big league seasons with the Atlanta Braves.
Swanson, who last played for the Atlanta Braves, is coming off perhaps his best Major League season in 2022, in which he posted the highest single-season Batting Average of his career and earned his first All-Star appearance.

Not only could the Phillies solidify their infield and dramatically improve their club defensively, but they also have the opportunity to weaken their division rival, the Braves, who they eliminated from the postseason in four games in the National League Division Series in October.

The Phillies have been linked to a number of free agent shortstops, and appear to be interested in upgrading at the position. Rookie Bryson Stott started every postseason game for the club in 2022.

