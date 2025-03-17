Philadelphia Phillies Slugger Going Through a Strikeout-Filled Spring Training
With about a week remaining of spring training, Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber is really struggling.
As pointed out on social media by Sam Forsberg of @discussbaseball, Schwarber has struck out in 16 of his 33 at-bats during spring training. He's hitting just .121 with one homer and five RBI. He's 4-for-33 in total.
Schwarber has always struck out a lot, but he's made up for it with his enormous power, which hasn't been present in the limited spring sample size. He fanned 197 times a season ago while hitting .248 with 38 homers. The year prior, he fanned 215 times, hitting 47 homers. However, he ran just a .197 batting average.
Now 32 years old, Schwarber is heading into the 11th year of his career with the Chicago Cubs, Washington Nationals, Boston Red Sox, and Phillies. A two-time All-Star and a Silver Slugger winner, he helped the Cubs win the 2016 World Series and helped the Phillies get there in 2022.
A pillar of the "three-true outcomes," he led the National League in home runs in 2022, while also leading baseball in strikeouts in 2022 and 2023. He led the National League in walks in 2024.
Schwarber is heading into the final year of his contract as the Phillies look to get back to the World Series. With Schwarber, Bryce Harper, Trea Turner and JT Realmuto on the position player side, and Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola and Jesus Luzardo in the rotation, they certainly have as good a chance as anyone to dethrone the Los Angeles Dodgers.
