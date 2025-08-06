Washington Nationals Pitchers Get Shelled as Historic Cold Streak Continues
The Washington Nationals lost their sixth straight game Tuesday night, as their pitching staff's continued struggles hardly gave them a chance to break out of the funk.
First-time All-Star MacKenzie Gore gave up 12 hits and eight runs in 3.0-plus innings against the Athletics, making for his worst start of the season thus far. After entering the break with a 3.02 ERA and 1.205 WHIP, the 26-year-old southpaw has a 13.21 ERA and 2.553 WHIP in his four starts since.
Washington's bullpen didn't exactly get things back on track, as both Clayton Beeter and Orlando Ribalta gave up earned runs as well. Andry Lara proceeded to allow eight hits and six earned runs between the seventh and eighth innings, once the game was well out of hand.
The A's snagged the series-opening 16-7 victory, racking up 24 hits to the Nationals' 10.
Over their last four games, Washington's pitchers have given up 80 hits. According to The Washington Post's Spencer Nusbaum, the Nationals are the first team since 1932 to allow that many hits over a four-game span.
It isn't as if Washington's arms were on a heater before the historic four-game slump, as they gave up 12 hits and 16 runs last Wednesday and Thursday against the Houston Astros.
The Nationals will try to break their losing streak Wednesday against the Athletics. First pitch is set for 6:45 p.m. ET.
