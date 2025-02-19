Pittsburgh Pirates All-Star David Bednar in Line to Reclaim Closer Role in 2025
David Bednar entered 2024 as one of baseball's best relievers, fresh off back-to-back All-Star appearances with the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Just a few weeks into the season, though, the crowd at PNC Park was booing their star closer. Things didn't get much better from there, either, as Bednar dealt with lat and oblique injuries and lost his grip on the closer job by September.
Across 62 appearances, Bednar went 3-8 with a 5.77 ERA, 1.422 WHIP, 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings and a -0.9 WAR. His 23 saves came along with seven blown saves – matching his total from the prior two seasons combined.
Bednar returned to the mound in Bradenton, Florida, for spring training this past week, looking to put that shaky production behind him. According to MLB.com's Alex Strumpf, Bednar is positioned to be the Pirates' closer again to open 2025.
Pittsburgh's relievers ranked No. 27 in MLB with a 4.49 ERA in 2024, and Bednar played a pretty substantial part in the number climbing that high. And without veteran closer Aroldis Chapman around to provide support this time around, there will be even more pressure on Bednar to return to form in 2025.
Tim Mayza and Caleb Ferguson could prove to be solid additions to the Pirates' bullpen, but neither has experience closing games the way Chapman did.
Bednar got sent from the San Diego Padres to Pittsburgh in a three-team trade in January 2021. He would go on to finish eighth in NL Rookie of the Year voting that season.
Between 2021 and 2023, Bednar went 9-8 with a 2.25 ERA, 1.063 WHIP, 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings and a 5.9 WAR, co-leading the NL with 38 saves in 2023.
The 30-year-old is on the books for $5.9 million in 2025. He has one more season of team control in 2026 before he is slated to hit free agency in 2027.
Related MLB Stories
- CRUZ EYING EXTENSION: The Pirates have made a habit of extending their young stars over the past few springs, and shortstop-turned-center fielder Oneil Cruz could be next on the list. CLICK HERE
- RENGIFO CLEARED FOR ACTION: Luis Rengifo missed the tail end of the 2024 season recovering from wrist surgery, but the second baseman has returned to full strength in time for spring training. CLICK HERE
- ROCKIES PITCHERS PANNED: With Chase Dollander yet to make his MLB debut, the collection of young arms on Colorado's big league roster leave much to be desired. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.