Potential MLB Expansion Team Nashville Stars Release Official New Era Cap

The Nashville Stars have been pushing to join MLB as an expansion team for several years at this point, but they took a big step forward by releasing an official cap with New Era in March.

Sam Connon

A photoshoot of official Nashville Stars caps released by New Era on March 3.
A photoshoot of official Nashville Stars caps released by New Era on March 3. / Nashville Stars / X
For just over five years, an ownership group called "Music City Baseball" has been laying the groundwork for MLB to add an expansion team in Nashville.

They took one step towards making that a reality earlier this month.

The Nashville Stars partnered with New Era to release official caps on March 3. New Era has been the exclusive cap provider from MLB since 1993, so the Stars reaching an agreement with the company is a notable move.

The hats are going for $35, with $5 of every purchase getting donated to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City.

Gemo Wong, who spent over 16 years working for Nike and Jordan, designated the overlapped "NS" logo

Bruce Bochy, Don Mattingly, R.A. Dickey, Dave Dombrowski, Tony LaRussa, Barry Zito, Justin Timberlake, Maren Morris, Luke Combs and Kirk Herbstreit are among the advisors who have joined forces with the Stars in their bid for an expansion slot. Former Heisman Trophy winner and NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Eddie George is also on the team's board of directors, while three-time World Series champion Dave Stewart is part of the ownership group.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said last fall that he wants the league to make a decision regarding expansion before he retires in January 2029. At the same time, he said the Athletics and Tampa Bay Rays' stadium futures have to be locked down before any new teams are added.

The last time MLB added expansion teams was all the way back in 1998, when the Rays and Arizona Diamondbacks joined the league.

